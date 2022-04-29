Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Cotton Yarn Winding Machine market was valued at 927.32 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.33% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cotton Yarn Winding Machine or yarn winder is a machine for wrapping cotton yarn.Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are SAVIO,. Murata Machinery,, Schlafhors, QingDao HongDA Textile Machinery Co.,LTD, Xinghua Tangshi Textile Machinery Co.,Ltd, SSM Textile Machinery and so on. China is the largest production of Cotton Yarn Winding Machine, with a production value market share nearly 30.20% in 2016. The second place is Japan; following Japan with the production value market share over 27.81% in 2016. Europe is another important production market of Cotton Yarn Winding Machine. Cotton Yarn Winding Machine used in Combed Yarn and Carded Yarn. Report data showed that 67.60% of the Cotton Yarn Winding Machine market demand in Carded Yarn, 32.40% in Combed Yarn in 2016. There are two kinds of Cotton Yarn Winding Machine, which are Automatic Winding Machine and Semi-automatic Winding Semi-automatic Winding Machine is important in the Cotton Yarn Winding Machine, with a production market share nearly 77.49% in 2016. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Cotton Yarn Winding Machine industry will be a steady industry. Sales of Cotton Yarn Winding Machine have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, mainly in developing countries.

By Market Verdors:

SAVIO

Murata Machinery,

Schlafhors

QingDao HongDA Textile Machinery Co.,LTD

Xinghua Tangshi Textile Machinery Co.,Ltd

SSM Textile Machinery

Qingdao Textile Machinery

Lakshmi Machine Works

Taitan

Weavetech

Taining Machine Industries Co.,.

Thread Master

Zhejiang Rifa Textile Machinery Co.,Ltd

Peass Industrial Engineers Pvt

Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works..

By Types:

Automatic Winding Machine

Semi-automatic Winding Machine

By Applications:

Combed Yarn

Carded Yarn

