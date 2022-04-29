Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Polymer Ligating Clips market was valued at 120.9 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.54% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polymer Ligating Clips are implantable medical devices. They are widely used in surgery for marking and ligating purposes.Polymer Ligating Clips are implantable medical devices. They are widely used in surgery for marking and ligating purposes. The polymer ligating clips market is very concerted market; the revenue of top seven manufacturers accounts about 90% of the total revenue in 2016. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe. The leading manufactures mainly are Teleflex, Grena and Medtronic. Teleflex is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 40% in 2016. The next is Grena and Medtronic. Geographically, the global polymer ligating clips market has been segmented into USA, Europe, China, Japan, Asia (Ex China) and other. The USA held the largest share in the global polymer ligating clips products market, its revenue of global market exceeds 45% in 2016. The next is Europe and China. China being the most populous country has fast growing polymer ligating clips market. The is mainly four types product of polymer ligating clips market: M Size, L Size, XL Size and others. M Size accounts the largest proportion, however, L Size will has faster growing rate.

By Market Verdors:

Teleflex

Grena

Medtronic

Kangji Medical

Sunstone

Sinolinks

Nanova Biomaterials

By Types:

M Size

L Size

XL Size

By Applications:

Open Surgery

