The global Bone Conduction Headphones market was valued at 15.22 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 19.4% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Bone conduction technology is first introduced for hearing aid and military communication purpose. As sound can be conducted to the inner ear through the bone of the skull. This means that the sound waves are bypassing the outer and middle ear (where the eardrum is located) and directly stimulating the inner ear (hearing organ).On the basis of type, the Bone Conduction Headphones market is segmented into wired type and wireless type. End-users, included in this market are military, hearing aid field, sports and other field. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the key market over the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for Bone Conduction Headphones in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The availability of low-cost Bone Conduction Headphones from regional manufacturers is impacting the growth of the market positively. Additionally, the availability of affordable Bone Conduction Headphones manufactured byte leading players in order to remain competitive has also bolstered the market growth in this region. The growing competition among the third-party e-commerce channels (backed with large pockets venture capitals) is another key factor fueling the industry growth.

By Market Verdors:

AfterShokz

Pansonic

Marsboy

Audio Bone

INVISIO

Damson Audio

Motorola

SainSonic

Kscat

Abco Tech

Shenzhen Qili Industrial Co., Ltd

By Types:

Wired Type

Wireless Type

By Applications:

Military

Hearing Aid Field

Sports

