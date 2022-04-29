Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Benzyl Alcohol market was valued at 254.12 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.24% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Benzyl alcohol is an aromatic alcohol with the formula C6H5CH2OH. Benzyl alcohol is a colorless liquid with a mild pleasant aromatic odor. It is a useful solvent due to its polarity, low toxicity, and low vapor pressure. Benzyl alcohol has moderate solubility in water (4 g/100 mL) and is miscible in alcohols and diethyl ether. The anion produced by deprotonation of the alcohol group is known as benzylate or benzyloxide.The worldwide market for benzyl alcohol has been growing at a stable step over the years due to the constant demand rising from many end-use productions. The increasing uses of benzyl alcohol in the paints and coatings, foodstuff and drinks, medical, and personal care industries are expected to continue pouring the call for the same over the prediction period.The Pharmaceutical industry is predicted to be the firmest developing section of the end-user in that prediction period. The substantial rise in the usage of benzyl alcohol in the pharmaceutical industries is likely to push this section over the following years. the use of benzyl alcohol as a preservative and flavoring agent will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on this growth of the benzyl alcohol market till 2021. Benzyl alcohol is increasingly used as a flavoring agent in the food and beverages industry to increase the shelf life of food products. With the busy lifestyles of people and the shift in food habits, the demand for ready-to-eat meals will increase in the coming years. the Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the forecast period on account of growth of the construction industry.

By Market Verdors:

Lanxess

Valtris

Eastman

Emerald Kalama

Hubei Greenhome

Luxi Chemical

Wuhan Youji

Hubei Kelin Bolun

KLJ Group

Taile Chemie

Shimmer Chemicals

Nanchang Xinggan

Jiangxi Jinyuantai

By Types:

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

Cosmetics Grade

By Applications:

Paints & Coatings

Food and Beverages

Perfume and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Inks

