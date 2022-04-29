Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Bismaleimide market was valued at 24.5 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of .78% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Bismaleimide (BMI) is yellow to brownish fine crystalline powder, which is a new class of thermosetting polymers that have gained huge acceptance in recent years due to their excellent thermal and electrical properties over a wide range of temperature.Bismaleimide resins are a relatively young class of thermosetting polymers that are gaining acceptance by industry because they combine a number of unique features including excellent physical property retention at elevated temperatures and in wet environments, almost constant electronica properties over a wide range of temperatures and no flammability properties. Bismaleimide resin has become a leading class of thermosetting polyimides, though its share in PI is not as large as PEI, etc. The largest consumption area of bismaleimide is composites, which accounted for 55.11% of world bismaleimide consumption in 2015. Adhesive and moldings are also in fast increase, but the share of composites would develop more quickly. The price of bismaleimide resin is low compared with other polyimide, but higher than epoxy resin. In the future, the price of bismaleimide would decrease, making it more competitive in advanced polymer market.

By Market Verdors:

Evonik

Huntsman

Hexcel

Cytec Solvay

Renegade Materials

HOS-Technik

ABROL

Honghu Shuangma Advanced Materials Tech

By Types:

Acetic anhydride dehydration method

Closed-loop thermal dehydration method

Azeotropic distillation dehydration method

By Applications:

Electrical insulation materials and high temperature resistance paints

Advanced compound material resin, aviation and space flight materials

Project plastic PMMA strength enhanced modifier agent.

Wear resistant material

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

