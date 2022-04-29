Uncategorized

The global Ammonium Sulphate market was valued at 3495.07 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of .51% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Ammonium sulfate is an inorganic chemical compound with the chemical formula (NH4)2SO4. It contains 21 percent nitrogen in the form of ammonium ions and 24 percent sulfur as sulfate ions. The purified material takes the form of white granules or crystals. It is commonly used as a fertilizer and as an agricultural spray adjuvant for water soluble pesticides. It is also used in the preparation of other ammonium salts.BASF, Honeywell, DSM Chemicals, LANXESS and UBE are the top 5 of global Ammonium Sulphate, with 23% market shares. The consumption shares of North America, Europe, China, Southeast Asia and India were 11%, 16%, 10%, 23% and 4%. Southeast Asia is the main import region, which has few manufacturers and China is the main export region.
By Market Verdors:
BASF
Honeywell
DSM Chemicals
LANXESS
UBE
OCI Nitrogen
KuibyshevAzot
Domo Chemicals
JSC Grodno Azot
GSFC
Ostchem
Sinopec
Shandong Haili
Datang Power
Juhua
Zhejiang Hengyi
Tian Chen
Sanning
Hongye Group
Shandong Wolan Biology
By Types:
Coke-Oven Gas Production Route
Caprolactam by-Product Production Route
By Applications:
Fertilizer
Industrial Use
Food Additive

Key Indicators Analysed
Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

