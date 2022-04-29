Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Radiant Barrier and Reflective Insulation market was valued at 716.38 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.78% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

A radiant barrier is a type of building material that reflects thermal radiation and reduces heat transfer. Because thermal energy is also transferred by conduction and convection, in addition radiation, radiant barriers are often supplemented with thermal insulation that slows down heat transfer by conduction or convection.A radiant barrier reflects heat radiation (radiant heat), preventing transfer from one side of the barrier to another due to a reflective, low emittance surface. In building applications, this surface is typically a very thin, mirror-like aluminum foil. The foil may be coated for resistance to the elements or for abrasion resistance. The radiant barrier may be one or two sided. One sided radiant barrier may be attached to insulating materials, such as polyisocyanurate, rigid foam, bubble insulation, or oriented strand board (OSB). Reflective tape can be adhered to strips of radiant barrier to make it a contiguous vapor barrier or, alternatively, radiant barrier can be perforated for vapor transmittance. Currently, there are many players Reflectix, DuPont, Dunmore, RESISTO, BMI Group, etc. Reflectix, DuPont, and some others are playing important roles in Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation industry. In the Consumption market, Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation in the United States took about 30% market share, which is the biggest consumption area in the current market pattern. Europe ranks the second largest consumption area, with sales and market share of about 25%. Companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation will become intenser, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high-end Radiant Barrier & Reflective Insulation. Besides, Residential and Commercial & Agriculture are applications with sufficient sales share.

By Market Verdors:

DuPont

Reflectix

Innovative Insulation

Dunmore

Fi-Foil Company

BMI Group

LP

Covertech Fabricating

RESISTO

RadiantGUARD

LLFlex

Environmentally Safe Products

Prime Enertech

Spunchem

Patidar

By Types:

Radiant Barrier

Reflective Insulation

By Applications:

Residential

Commercial & Agriculture

Industrial

Key Indicators Analysed

