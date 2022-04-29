Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Helical Gear Reducers market was valued at 363.53 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.53% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Helical gear reducer is a kind of gear reducer which is produced with the use of helical gears. Helical gears are cylindrical gears whose teeth are not parallel to the axis of rotation. Helical gear reducers run smoother and quieter than other types of gear reducers and are able to carry heavy loads efficiently.The global production of helical gear reducers increased from 464 K Units in 2011 to 593 K Units in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 6%. In 2015, the global helical gear reducer consumption market is led by Europe and United States is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of helical gear reducers are concentrated in Motovario, Brevini Power Transmission, Siemens, Bonfiglioli and Nidec-Shimpo. Motovario is the world leader, holding 15% sale market share in 2015. Helical gear reducers downstream is wide and the main application fields are mining industry, material handling equipment and power industry. Globally, the helical gear reducer consumption market is mainly driven by growing demand for mining industry. According to the types of helical gear reducers, it can be divided into two kinds, Parallel-axis Helical Gear Reducer and Perpendicular-axis Helical Gear Reducer. Parallel-axis Helical Gear Reducer is the main product, capturing about 75% of global consumption of helical gear reducer. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Europe are the major leaders in the international market of helical gear reducers. Europe is the largest production and consumption region. In 2015, the Europe production of helical gear reducers is 218 K Units and consumption is about 116 K Units, accounting for about 25% of global consumption. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. Global market is expected to witness slow but stable growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, helical gear reducers consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2021 the consumption of helical gear reducer is estimated to be 655 K Units.

By Market Verdors:

Motovario

Brevini Power Transmission

Siemens

Bonfiglioli

Nidec-Shimpo

Boston Gear

Stm Spa

Varvel

Renold

Rossi

YÃ„Â±lmaz Reduktor

IPTS

Bondioli & Pavesi

Radicon

Apex Dynamics

Yingyi Transmission Machinery

S.C. Neptun

Bezares

By Types:

Parallel-axis Helical Gear Reducer

Perpendicular-axis Helical Gear Reducer

By Applications:

Oil Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Power Industry

Mining Industry

