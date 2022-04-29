Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global 1-Octanol market was valued at 21.8 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.78% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

1-Octanol (synonym name: Caprylic Alcohol) is the organic compound with the molecular formula CH3 (CH2)7OH. It is a fatty alcohol. Many other isomers are also known generically as octanols.1-Octanol is a liquid with colorless (to pale yellow liquid), fresh and orange-pose odor. 1-Octanol belongs to the group of primary aliphatic alcohols within a carbon chain length range of C 6-24. It is a fatty alcohol. 1-Octanol production is mainly concentrated in South Asia, EU and USA at present, the output of the three regions occupies about 79.23% of global 1-octanol production. The main market players are Kao Chem, Ecogreen Oleo, PTTGC, Musim Mas, Sasol, Basf and KLK Oleo, etc Compared with a million-ton-production market size of isobutyl alcohol, 1-octanol is just a small market because the downstream application of 1-octanol is much smaller than the isobutyl alcohol. 1-octanol can be classified into two types: industrial grade and food grade, survey results showed that 80.29% of the 1-octanol market is industrial grade in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more 1-octanol. So, 1-octanol has a huge market potential in the future. China is now one of the major consumption regions in 1-octanol market, but it mainly depends on import from South Asia in fact. The price of the 1-octanol in China has increased a lot in the past years.

By Market Verdors:

Kao Chem

Ecogreen Oleo

PTTGC

Musim Mas

Sasol

Basf

KLK Oleo

Emery

P&G Chem

VVF

Axxence

Auro Chemicals

Huachen Energy

Xiyingmen Oil

YouYang Ind

Liaoning Huaxing

By Types:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

By Applications:

Chemical intermediates

Cosmetics

Food

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

