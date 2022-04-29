Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Oxyclozanide market was valued at 19.7 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 9.41% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Oxyclozanide is a salicylanilide anthelmintic. It is used in the treatment and control of fascioliasis in ruminants mainly domestic animals such as cattle, sheep, and goats. It mainly acts by uncoupling of oxidative phosphorylation in flukes.In 2016, the global oxyclozanide market is led by Africa, capturing about 27.36% of global oxyclozanide consumption. India is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.08% global sales share. At present, the major leader manufacturers of oxyclozanide are concentrated in India. Africa was the largest regional market for oxyclozanide, with revenue exceeding USD 4.85 million in 2016. It is further expected still to grow due to downstream demand. In the past time, the global feed market has maintained a more stable growth rate. Africa, China, Latin America have maintained a rapid growth rate. The North American market is stagnant. In the foreseeable future, the growth of this industry mainly comes from the growth of these areas. In application, oxyclozanide downstream is wide and recently feed additives has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Cattle Feeds, Cattle Feeds, Sheep Feeds, pig feeds and other feeds. Globally, the feed additives market is mainly driven by growing demand for Swine Feeds which accounts for nearly 31.6% of total downstream consumption of feed additives in global. In the future, global market is expected to witness stable growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, oxyclozanide production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of f oxyclozanide is estimated to be 1230.0 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

By Market Verdors:

Siflon Drugs

Yabang

Gharda

ASCENT PHARMA

Aarambh Life Science

ProVentus

Excel Industries

Konar Organics

Neha Pharma

D. H. Organics

Neeta Interchem

By Types:

Content 98%

Content 99%

By Applications:

Injectables

Oral Liquids

Feed Additives

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

