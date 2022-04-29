Ambient Food Packaging Market 2020-2027 | Demand for Long Shelf Life in Packaged Food to Boost Growth

Market overview

The global ambient food packaging market is expected to have a CAGR of 6% for the time period that this report covers.

The ambient food packaging market covers an entire range of food packaging from pet food to soup. It’s used to package sterilized and pasteurized foods. Doing so helps it stay fresh and safe for human consumption for longer. This means that canned and processed goods stay fresh as long as they are not opened.

Ambient food packaging refers to pasteurized and sterilized packaging. Since the food products come into direct contact with the materials that they are packaged in, they (materials) must be 99.99% germ, virus, and pathogen-free.

Segment overview

By packaging type

This segment can be divided into the following:

Rigid packaging

Flexible packaging

Flexible packaging has the largest market share of all of the sub-segments in this segment. The reason is that it makes it easier and safer to transport packaged foodstuffs long distances. It also helps keep the foods fresher and more palatable for longer while being transported.

Flexible packaging also tends to be resealable. This extends the shelf life of many processed foods since consumers rarely consume all of these food products at once. Thus, the demand for flexible packaging is increasing. A good example of flexible packaging is retort pouches. They are strong and durable. These packages also don’t melt, warp, or have their contents modified in terms of quality. That’s why more and more outlets are choosing to stock them in vending machines. These types of pouches also don’t weigh much. This makes it easy to easily transport products that are packaged in them long distances.

By material type

This segment can be divided into the following:

Metal

Glass

Plastic

The plastic material sub-segment has the largest market share because it’s good for packaging huge and bulky foodstuffs. It also makes the foods safer and helps them stay fresh and safe for human consumption for longer. Plastics are very flexible. Thus, they can be molded to fit the shape of a wide variety of food products of different sizes and shapes.

Regional analysis

The global ambient food packaging market can be grouped into the following:

North America

The European Union

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and North Africa

Industry news

Consumers around the world now want their food to be packaged in safe and sterile ambient food packaging that can and will keep food fresher and safer for longer. They also want their food to be packaged in an environmentally friendly. They’re investing heavily in research and development. This will help them develop new packaging that’s technologically advanced and has more interesting and useful applications. Some companies are even experimenting with clay to see if this can be incorporated into plastic to create safer and better ambient food packaging.

A good example of this is Fruetetto. This is an Italian company that sells frozen snacks. It recently opened a manufacturing unit in Japan to tap into the burgeoning and lucrative Asia-Pacific market and to increase and strengthen its overall presence in the global ambient food packaging market. Most of its packaged products end up in high-end supermarket chain stores and retail stores in this Asian nation.

