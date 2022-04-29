Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) market was valued at 19.84 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.74% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Platelet Rich Plasma is a biologic isolated from whole blood that is preferentially enriched for platelets. While platelets are the primary component of PRP, preparations may also contain other cellular components such as white blood cells (WBCs) and peripheral stem cells. These components all play a biological role in the healing process and are provided at concentrated levels in PRP. Thus, PRP may help optimize the conditions for healing of bone and soft tissue.In 2022, P-PRP is the largest segment of PRP utilized globally and held more than 63% of market share in the global PRP market. Rich content of platelets and growth factors and conventional type of PRP are the key factors that contributed in the dominance of P-PRP segment. Meanwhile, L-PRF is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period from 2022 to 2025. PRP products are used for improving the rate of injury healing process in sports and orthopedic diseases and as dermal fillers in cosmetic industries. Orthopedic surgery was the largest application segment in 2022, accounting for more than 37% of the global PRP market. Multiple applications of PRP in cosmetic surgeries and its cost-effectiveness are the prominent factors catalyzing growth of this market in cosmetic surgery. Geographically, in 2022 North America dominated the global PRP market and held more than 53% of the market share. Factors such as increasing number of cosmetic and orthopedic surgeries, key players domiciled in the region and strong awareness about PRP therapy and devices are supporting the dominance of the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness strong growth and emerge as the most promising and fastest growing market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2025.

By Market Verdors:

Harvest Technologies

DePuy Synthes

Stryker

Zimmer Biomet

Arthrex

Exactech

Emcyte Corporation

Arteriocyte

Adilyfe

By Types:

P-PRP

L-PRP

L-PRF

By Applications:

Orthopedic Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

General Surgery

