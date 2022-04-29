Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes market was valued at 314.93 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.11% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes market. The stainless steel pipes and tubes are made of stainless steel round steel, plate (flat plate or coiled plate), hollow long strip steel products processed by special process, steel with open ends and hollow section, and its length and section circumference are relatively large. It includes various shapes such as a circular tube, a square tube, an elliptical tube, and a triangular tube. Because the stainless steel pipe has a hollow section, it has the excellent performance characteristics of stainless steel and low maintenance cost. It is suitable as a conveying pipe for liquids, gases, etc. Stainless steel pipes and tubes are one of the important products in the steel industry and is extremely used widely in the national economy.At present, global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes industry shows a very low concentration. Among the manufacturers, ThyssenKrupp, Tenaris, Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO), Baosteel and CENTRAVIS are the top five largest manufacturers around the globe and about 7.94% of the total products are produced by these five companies. In the future, it is estimated that global Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes will continue rising with a stable growth rate and more and more investors will enter into this industry due to the relatively high profit of production and sales of Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes. With the expanding production capacity and other uncertain factors, the manufacturers will face the high risk of further price and gross margin decline in the next years.

By Market Verdors:

ThyssenKrupp

Tenaris

Pohang Iron & Steel (POSCO)

Baosteel

CENTRAVIS

Tubacex

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (NSSMC)

Outokumpu

Tianjin Pipe (Group) Corporation

Zhejiang JIULI Hi-tech Metals

TISCO

Sandvik

Tata Steel

Butting

Tsingshan

JFE

AK Steel

By Types:

Seamless Pipes and Tubes

Welded Pipes and Tubes

By Applications:

Oil and Gas

Food Industry

Automotive

Power Industry

Chemical Industry

Construction

Water Treatment

