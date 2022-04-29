Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Water-Ionizer market was valued at 191.24 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.54% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A water-ionizer (also known as an alkaline ionizer) is a home appliance which can raise the pH of drinking water by using electrolysis to separate the incoming water stream into acidic and alkaline components.At present, in developed countries, the Water-Ionizer industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world`s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in South Korea and Japan. These two countries have testing and certifications in place to ensure the safety and reliability of water ionizers. Both South Korea and Japan certify water ionizers as medical devices through the Korean Food and Drug Administration – KDFA or MFDS and Japanese Administration of Health -MHLW. The industry is not high concentration. There are hundreds of brands in this industry. Though the industry is highly competitive, it is becoming easier for small online sellers to enter the market unburdened with physical locations, employees and support personnel which can force larger traditional Water-Ionizer resellers to reduce selling prices. Companies must be aware of their competitive surroundings within their market. Being aware of competitor`s strategy can prevent a lag in reaction to a change within the market. This especially true in the Water-Ionizer Industry because of its rapid expansion in the Asian Market. It is important for USA brand owner to monitor the Asian Market closely and follow any new technologies they may develop or else they may find themselves not able to produce at the speed and with the quality needed.

By Market Verdors:

Enagic

AlkaViva (IonWays)

Life Ionizers

VWA Water (Tyent)

Alkalux

Chanson Water

KYK

Fujiiryoki

Panasonic

Vollara

Evontis

Alka Fresh

Air Water Life

PurePro

By Types:

Counter Top Water-Ionizer

Under Counter Water-Ionizer

By Applications:

Household Application

Hospital Application

Commercial Application

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

