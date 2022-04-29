Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide market was valued at 61.89 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of .49% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download Free PDF Sample Report with Complete TOC and Figures & Graphs (Covid 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/Global-Ultra-Fine-Aluminium-Hydroxide-MarketKEY/request-sample

Ultra-fine Aluminum Hydroxide (short for ATH in the report) is a kind of aluminum hydroxide and it has many unique properties of resistance to high temperature, wear resistance, corrosion resistance and high thermal conductivity. It is mainly used as flame retardants and fillers in thermosetting plastics and liquid dispersions. In this report, the volume of Ultra-fine ATH is calculated by aluminum hydroxide with particle size about 3 ÃŽÂ¼m or smaller Europe is the dominate producer of ultra-fine ATH, the production is 179 K MT in 2016, according for about 36% of the total amount, followed by China, with the production market share of 24%. China has the highest production growth rate of 20% from 2012 to 2022. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should further improve. At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the ultra-fine ATH industry is generally at a more advanced level. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies` manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese ultra-fine ATH production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. Leading players in ultra-fine ATH industry are Albemarle, Nabaltec, Shandong Aluminium, Huber. Huber (acquired ATH business from Albemarle in Feb 2016) is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 31.48% in 2016. The top four companies (Huber, Nabaltec, Shandong Aluminium, KC Corp) occupied about 60.3% share of the market in 2016. Flame-retardant filler& smoke suppressants accounted for the largest market with about 86% of the global consumption for ultra-fine ATH in 2016. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. With over 9% share of the ultra-fine ATH market, filling material was the second largest application market in 2016, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Huber

Albemarle

Nabaltec

Shandong Aluminium

KC Corp

Showa Denko

MAL Magyar Aluminium

Zibo Pengfeng

Jianzhan Aluminium

AL-TECH

Sumitomo

R.J. Marshall

Shibang Chem

Nippon Light Metal

Almatis

Zhongzhou Aluminium

By Types:

You can buy the complete report @ https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/checkout?report=MRO-205819&type=single

Contact Us:

Ash G.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Market Research Outlet

USA: +1-213-262-0704

APAC: +91-959-503-5024

Email: [email protected]