The global Styrene-Maleic Anhydride Copolymer market was valued at 12.2 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.75% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Styrene maleic anhydride (SMA) is a synthetic polymer that is built-up of styrene and maleic anhydride monomers. The polymer is formed by a radical polymerization, using an organic peroxide as the initiator. The main characteristics of SMA copolymer are its transparent appearance, high heat resistance, high dimensional stability, and the specific reactivity of the anhydride groups. The latter feature results in the solubility of SMA in alkaline (water-based) solutions and dispersion.SMA resin has excellent performance, so in the automotive sector has been widely used; it also develops quickly in the field of powder coatings and leather products quickly. So it will show steady growth trend in the next few years, the study group estimates compound annual growth rate will reach about 4.2% in the next few years. SMA resins are mainly produced by styrene and maleic anhydride; they are common chemicals, while global supply is adequate. The world`s major producer of SMA resins concentrates in Europe and the United States, the two regions are also the largest consumers, while in the Asia Pacific region, the application of SMA resin is still in its infancy, especially in China, the annual consumption is about 1200MT, is far below the average level in Europe and America. In recent years the price of SMA resins impacted by the market of raw materials, prices showing a declining trend, but not much. However, due to high manufacturing technical barriers, manufacturer`s gross margin has obvious advantages compared to conventional resins.

By Market Verdors:

Polyscope Polymers

TOTAL Cray Valley (TCV)

INEOS

Sinopec

Baoding Lucky Chemical

YINXIN Chemical

Kaixin Fine Chemical

By Types:

A-SMA

R-SMA

By Applications:

Automobile Industry

Phase Solvent

Building Materials

