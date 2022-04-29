Polyethylene Wax Market was Valued at 1112.58 Million USD in 2022 and will Grow with a CAGR of 3.78% from 2022 to 2028
The global Polyethylene Wax market was valued at 1112.58 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.78% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
Polyethylene wax is a low molecular weight polyethylene polymer that is used for improving and enhancing the process parameters and properties of the finished products in diverse applications in the plastic industry.Polyethylene wax is widely used in plastics, coatings, printing, etc. The most notable application is Color Masterbatch. In 2022, the application volume will reach about 33% of the entire market. Polyethylene wax is mainly divided into the following categories: HDPE Wax, LDPE Wax, Polyethylene Oxide. Among them, HDPE Wax and LDPE Wax have always maintained a relatively high sales share. In 2022, it will account for approximately 34% and 38% of the total share respectively Honeywell, BASF, Mitsui Chemicals, Clariant, Innospec, Euroceras are several leading manufacturers. The market share of the top 6 companies in 2022 accounted for about 2/3 of the market. The sales market share of this product is mainly concentrated in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. In the past five years, the Asia-Pacific region has always accounted for about half of the total.
By Market Verdors:
Honeywell
BASF
Mitsui Chemicals
Westlake
Clariant
Innospec
Lubrizol
SCG Chemicals
WIWAX
Trecora Chemical
Euroceras
Cosmic Petrochem
Marcus Oil
Baker Hughes
Sanyo
Savita
Lionchem Tech
Coschem
Darent Wax
Qingdao Sainuo
Yi Mei New Material Technology
By Types:
HDPE Wax
LDPE Wax
Polyethylene Oxide
By Applications:
Color Masterbatch
Processing Aid
Coating (Industrial and Architectural Coating)
Calcium Masterbatch
Hot Melt Adhesive
Rubber
Bitumen Modification
Thermal Road Marking
Key Indicators Analysed
Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
