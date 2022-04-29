Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Smart Water Meter market was valued at 215.35 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.89% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Smart water meter is a new type of water metering which uses modern micro electro technology, modern sensor technology, and smart IC card technology. It can not only measure water use, but can transfer water use data and settle trading.The technical barriers of Smart water meter are low, and the Smart water meter market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world in terms of geography; some of the key players dominating this market are Arad Technologies, Kamstrup, Takahata Precison, Neptune Technology Group, SenTec, Badger Meter, Sensus, and others. The market for Smart water meter will be majorly driven by civil construction. With the policy support in most countries, more and more real estate business use Smart water meter. With the improvement of people`s awareness of energy saving and the industry level, Civil Building will gradually apply Smart water meter system. Smart water meter industry will usher in a huge growth space. In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the Smart water meter cost will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Smart water meter.

By Market Verdors:

Arad Technologies

Kamstrup

Takahata Precison

Neptune Technology Group

SenTec

Badger Meter

Sensus

Aquiba

Itron

Elster

Johnson Valves

Datamatic

Sanchuan

Suntront

Integrated Electronic Systems Lab

Chongqing Smart Water Meter

Ningbo Water Meter

Wasion Group

Shenzhen Huaxu

Hunan Changde Water Meter Manufacturing

By Types:

Pre-payment Electricity Meter

Remote Transmitting Water Meter

By Applications:

IC Card Water Meter

TM Card Prepayment Water Meter

RF Smart Card Meter

Coded Water Meter

Impulse Type Remote Water Meter

Direct-reading Remote Water Meter

