2,6-Dimethylnaphtalene (CAS 581-42-0) Market was Valued at 63.92 Million USD in 2022 and will Grow with a CAGR of 3.25% from 2022 to 2028

The global 2,6-Dimethylnaphtalene (CAS 581-42-0) market was valued at 63.92 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.25% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

2,6-Dimethylnaphthalene (2,6-DMN) is a polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon. It is one of the ten dimethylnaphthalene isomers, which are derived from naphthalene by the addition of two methyl groups.Note: Currently, only BP Amoco can be commercially produced, and 2,6-Dimethylnaphthalene is only an intermediate, all used for the production of NDC. The data in this report is based on the conversion of NDC. IVXP (BP Amoco) is the key vendor of 2,6-Dimethylnaphtalene. North America accounted for the largest market with about 86% of the Global consumption for 2,6-Dimethylnaphtalene. Asia-Pacific was the second market. 2,6-Dimethylnaphtalene is used in the manufacture of polyester fibers and f-class insulating materials with high strength and excellent dyeing properties. It is an important monomer for high-performance PEN, PBN, liquid crystal polymer (LCP) and polyurethane resin, as well as an important raw material for medicine and fine chemicals.
By Market Verdors:
IVXP (BP Amoco)
By Types:
Internal Consumption
External Sales
By Applications:
PEN
PBN

