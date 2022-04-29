Oil Filter Market | 2022-2027 | Industry Growth, Trends, Size, Share and Opportunity to 2027

Oil Filter Market Highlights:

The major function of an oil filter is to distinct various particles from oil used in automobiles. The oil filter is available with various porous structure through several filter materials like papers and nonwovens, such as cotton pulp filter papers, glass fiber nonwovens, polyester nonwovens, and polypropylene nonwovens. These filter materials help to remove contaminants without preserving pore spaces.

The increasing oil filter aftermarket due to easy replacement and low cost of replacing parts is driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, the growing investment by filter manufacturers in research and development in order to cope up with advanced automotive filter is also contributing to the growth of this market.

The rising adoption of oil filters in order to improve engine life and vehicle safety, increasing vehicle running, and rapidly growing global automotive sector automotive sector in developing regions are considered as the key driving factors for the growth of this market.

The global Oil Filters Market size is expected to witness ~5% CAGR during the period, 2022 to 2030

Key Players

The prominent players in the global Oil Filter market share include MAHLE GmbH (Germany), A.L Filter (Israel), MANN+HUMMEL GmbH (Germany), North American Filter Corporation (U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Fildex Filters Canada Corporation (Canada), Filtrak BrandT GmbH (Germany), Siam Filter Products Ltd., Part. (Thailand), ALCO Filters Ltd. (Cyprus), and Luman Automotive Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the Oil Filters is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing sales of passenger cars across the region. Furthermore, the growing industrialization and infrastructure development across the region accelerate the growth of this market.

Europe is estimated to grow at a significant rate in oil filters market during forecast period owing to the stringent government regulations in Europe and presence of key playes such as MAHLE GmbH (Germany) MANN+HUMMEL GmbH (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Filtrak BrandT GmbH (Germany)are contributing in the growth of this market.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global oil filters market growth, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global oil filters market by filter type, filter media, vehicle type, sales channel, fuel type, and region.

By Filter Type

Fuel Filter

Engine Oil Filter

Hydraulic Filter

Others

By Filter Media

Cellulose Oil Filter

Synthetic Oil Filter

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

