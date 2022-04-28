Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment market was valued at 4987.54 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Carbonated beverages are drinks that have bubbles and fizz, which are created by the presence of carbon dioxide gas. The process of dissolving carbon dioxide in water is called carbonation. The maximum amount of carbon dioxide that can be mixed is 8 grams per liter (g/l) of water. Carbonated beverages include soda, cola, sparkling water, and other fizzy drinks. Carbonated beverages usually contain carbonated water, flavorings, colorings, and sweetener. The various equipment used for producing carbonated beverages are sugar dissolvers, carbonation equipment, blenders and mixers, filtration equipment, heat exchangers, and deaeration equipment.Flavored drinks accounted for the largest share of the carbonated beverage processing equipment market in 2022. The functional drinks market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2023. The rise in demand for functional drinks which have essential micronutrients and consumers` inclination toward health-based drinks will lead to the growth of functional drinks over the next five years.

By Market Verdors:

Alfa Laval

GEA Group

KHS

SPX Flow

Tetra Laval

A Due

A. Water Systems

Centec

Krones

Mojonnier

Pentair

Seppelec

Statco

TCP Pioneer

Van Der Molen

By Types:

Sugar dissolvers

Carbonation equipment

Blenders & mixers

Heat exchangers

Silos

Filtration equipment

By Applications:

Flavored drinks

Functional drinks

Club soda & sparkling water

