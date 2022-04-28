Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Pheromones market was valued at 474.68 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.74% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pheromones are chemicals produced as messengers that affect the behavior of other individuals of insects or other animals. They are usually wind borne but may be placed on soil, vegetation or various items. Each species of insect relies on some one hundred chemicals in its life, to engage in such routine activities as finding food and mates, aggregating to take advantage of food resources, protecting sites of oviposition, and escaping predation. It has been found that pheromones may convey different signals when presented in combinations or concentrations. Pheromones differ from sight or sound signals in a number of ways. They travel slowly, do not fade quickly, and are effective over a long range. Sound and sight receptors are not needed for pheromone detection, and pheromone direction is not to straight lines.The global Pheromones industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Latin America, such as Shin-Etsu, Suterra, Bedoukian Research, SEDQ and Pherobank. At present, Shin-Etsu is the world leader, holding 36.78% production market share in 2022. The global consumption of Pheromones increases from 81.7 MT in 2013 to 122.9 MT in 2022, at a CAGR of more than 10.75%. In 2022, the global Pheromones consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 30.84% of global consumption of Pheromones. Pheromones downstream are wide and recently Pheromones has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Gypsy Moth, Codling Moth, Vine & Berry Moths and others. Globally, the Pheromones market is mainly driven by growing demand for Gypsy Moth and Codling Moth. Gypsy Moth and Codling Moth accounts for nearly 67.79% of total downstream consumption of Pheromones in global. Pheromones can be mainly divided into Sex Pheromones, Aggregation Pheromones and Others which Sex Pheromones captures about 66.55% of Pheromones market in 2022. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Japan and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of Pheromones. Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Pheromones consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2024 the consumption of Pheromones is estimated to be 258.9 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

By Market Verdors:

Shin-Etsu

Suterra

Bedoukian Research

SEDQ

Pherobank

Isagro

Russell Ipm

Wanhedaye

By Types:

Sex Pheromones

Aggregation Pheromones

By Applications:

Gypsy Moth

Codling Moth

Vine & Berry moths

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

