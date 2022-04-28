Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Transfer Switches market was valued at 75.89 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.89% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Transfer Switches market. The transfer switch (TS) is an electrical device that allows the transfer of power sources to the load. This superior switching methodology means that if one power source fails, the TS switch connects the load to the back-up power source. The switch market comprises of two transfer switches, namely the automatic transfer switch (ATS) and manual transfer switch (MTS).Sudden brownouts and voltage fluctuation, outages, blackouts, and uncertain weather conditions have led to the increase in demand for transfer switch in the market. The growing dependence on power and critical application in industries, commercial institutions, healthcare, transportation, and households is the driving factor for transfer switch market. The Asia-Pacific transfer switch market held the largest market share in 2016. The market in China accounts the Second share in this region. Rapid industrialization is driving the market growth in this country. Also, some of the world`s largest transfer switch manufacturers are present in China. The need for the installation of transfer switch is more seen in the industrial sector as most of the industrial end users rely on continuous power. The sector comprises mainly power rental companies, utilities, telecom & IT (datacenters) and construction & manufacturing, mining industries, oil & gas, automotive, & pharmaceuticals industries. In terms of value, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in the global transfer switch market, followed by commercial and residential.

By Market Verdors:

Vertiv

GE

Eaton

Cummins

KOHLER

ABB

Briggs & Stratton

GENERAC

Socomec

Thomson Power Systems

By Types:

Automatic Transfer Switches

Manual Transfer Switches

By Applications:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

