The global Timing Belt market was valued at 277.71 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.21% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Timing Belt market. Timing belt is a synthetic rubber belt, which reinforced with fiber cords. It is a ribbed belt placed in a specific configuration along one side of automobile engine to keep crank and camshafts timed properly. When the engine is on, the crankshaft converts linear energy from the pistons into rotational energy. The rotating wheel drives the timing belt and eventually the timing belt drives the two camshaft opens and closes the engine`s valves to allow air and gas in and out of the engine. If the timing belt does not work well, the pistons and valves may collide, so drivers should replace timing belt regularly.At present, there are a mass of manufacturers in the market. Leading five companies in the market are Gates, Continental, BANDO, DAYCO and Tsubakimoto, together occupying about 40% market share in 2016. Other major manufacturers in the market are Forbo, Hutchinson, OPTIBELT, Bosch, Mitsuboshi, Timken, Schaeffler, Habasit, ACDelco, SKF, Megadyne, Federal-Mogul, Wuxi Belt, DRB, Ningbo Jiebao, Shanghai Wutong, Ningbo Fulong and Zhejiang Kaiou etc. As downstream demand grows and technical barriers become less, there will be a huge market space for timing belt. To grab more market, the little companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of new entrants and keep their leading stage, leading companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, timing belt market will still be a market of fierce competition.

By Market Verdors:

Gates

Continental

BANDO

DAYCO

Tsubakimoto

Forbo

Hutchinson

OPTIBELT

Bosch

Mitsuboshi

Timken

Schaeffler

Habasit

ACDelco

SKF

Megadyne

Federal-Mogul

Wuxi Belt

DRB

Ningbo Jiebao

Shanghai Wutong

Ningbo Fulong

Zhejiang Kaiou

By Types:

Rubber Belt

PU Belt

By Applications:

Automotive

Industrial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

