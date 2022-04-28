Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Photomask market was valued at 351.73 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.92% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Photomasks are high-purity quartz or glass plates that contain a pattern of ICs. These are used in the reproduction of pattern structures for manufacturing printed circuit boards, electronic circuits, and LCD displays, and for the serial production of reticles and other microstructures.Photomasks are used at wavelengths of 365 nm, 248 nm, and 193 nm. ICs are manufactured layer by layer, where each layer requires a unique photomask. As current generation ICs typically have 25-60 layers, the manufacturing process of photomasks has become complex. China was the largest consumer market with a market share of 27.62% in 2011 and 28.34% in 2015. Japan and USA ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 23.82% and 20.15% in 2015. China was the largest production market with a market share of 43.22% in 2011 and 44.38% in 2015. Japan and USA ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 32.60% and 13.89% in 2015. At present, the top thirteen companies make up more than 90% market share of the Photomask market, and the world`s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China. The largest manufacturer is Hoya, making more than 74% market share of this industry.

By Market Verdors:

Hoya

DNP

SK-Electronics

Toppan

Photronics

LG Innotek

Compugraphics Photomask Solutions

Taiwan Mask

IGI

Nippon Filcon

HTA

ShenZheng QingVi

Plasma Therm

By Types:

Quartz Mask

Soda Mask

Toppan

Film

By Applications:

Semiconductor

Flat Panel Display

Touch Industry

Circuit Board

