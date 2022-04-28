Canned Fruits and Vegetables Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Canned Fruits and Vegetables in global, including the following market information:

Global Canned Fruits and Vegetables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Canned Fruits and Vegetables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Canned Fruits and Vegetables companies in 2021 (%)

The global Canned Fruits and Vegetables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Canned Fruits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Canned Fruits and Vegetables include Conagra Brands, Del Monte Pacific, Kraft Heinz, B&G Food, Bonduelle, Ayam Brand, General Mills, Dongwon Industries and Rhodes Food Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Canned Fruits and Vegetables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Canned Fruits and Vegetables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Canned Fruits and Vegetables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Canned Fruits

Canned Vegetables

Global Canned Fruits and Vegetables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Canned Fruits and Vegetables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Global Canned Fruits and Vegetables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Canned Fruits and Vegetables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Canned Fruits and Vegetables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Canned Fruits and Vegetables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Canned Fruits and Vegetables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Canned Fruits and Vegetables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Conagra Brands

Del Monte Pacific

Kraft Heinz

B&G Food

Bonduelle

Ayam Brand

General Mills

Dongwon Industries

Rhodes Food Group

Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co.,Ltd.

Gulong

Zishan group

LEASUN FOOD company

Huanlejia

Cansi Fruit Group Co., Ltd.

Ganzhu

