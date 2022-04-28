Commercial Treadmill Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Treadmill in global, including the following market information:
Global Commercial Treadmill Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Commercial Treadmill Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Commercial Treadmill companies in 2021 (%)
The global Commercial Treadmill market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Manual Treadmills Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Commercial Treadmill include ICON, BH Group, Life Fitness, Johnson, Sole, Nautilus, Technogym, Precor and Star Trac, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Commercial Treadmill manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Commercial Treadmill Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Treadmill Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Manual Treadmills
Motorised Treadmills
Global Commercial Treadmill Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Treadmill Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Fitness Club
Star Hotels
Others
Global Commercial Treadmill Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Commercial Treadmill Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Commercial Treadmill revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Commercial Treadmill revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Commercial Treadmill sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Commercial Treadmill sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ICON
BH Group
Life Fitness
Johnson
Sole
Nautilus
Technogym
Precor
Star Trac
Cybex
Dyaco
Yijian
True Fitness
Shuhua
Strength Master
Â
Â