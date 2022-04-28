Silicone Desiccant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicone Desiccant in global, including the following market information:
Global Silicone Desiccant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silicone Desiccant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Silicone Desiccant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silicone Desiccant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
White Desiccant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silicone Desiccant include Clariant, Grace, Multisorb, OhE Chemicals, Abbas, Sorbead, Makall, Sinchem Silica Gel and Wihai Pearl Silica Gel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Silicone Desiccant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicone Desiccant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Silicone Desiccant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
White Desiccant
Blue Desiccant
Orange Desiccant
Global Silicone Desiccant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Silicone Desiccant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Food Industry
Others
Global Silicone Desiccant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Silicone Desiccant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silicone Desiccant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silicone Desiccant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Silicone Desiccant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Silicone Desiccant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Clariant
Grace
Multisorb
OhE Chemicals
Abbas
Sorbead
Makall
Sinchem Silica Gel
Wihai Pearl Silica Gel
Shanghai Gongshi
Rushan Huanyu Chemical
Topcod
Shandong Bokai
Taihe
Â
Â