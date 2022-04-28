Silicone Desiccant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicone Desiccant in global, including the following market information:

Global Silicone Desiccant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Silicone Desiccant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Silicone Desiccant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Silicone Desiccant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

White Desiccant Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Silicone Desiccant include Clariant, Grace, Multisorb, OhE Chemicals, Abbas, Sorbead, Makall, Sinchem Silica Gel and Wihai Pearl Silica Gel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Silicone Desiccant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Silicone Desiccant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Silicone Desiccant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

White Desiccant

Blue Desiccant

Orange Desiccant

Global Silicone Desiccant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Silicone Desiccant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Others

Global Silicone Desiccant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Silicone Desiccant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Silicone Desiccant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Silicone Desiccant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Silicone Desiccant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Silicone Desiccant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clariant

Grace

Multisorb

OhE Chemicals

Abbas

Sorbead

Makall

Sinchem Silica Gel

Wihai Pearl Silica Gel

Shanghai Gongshi

Rushan Huanyu Chemical

Topcod

Shandong Bokai

Taihe

