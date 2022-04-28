Quicklime Desiccant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Quicklime Desiccant in global, including the following market information:

Global Quicklime Desiccant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Quicklime Desiccant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Quicklime Desiccant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Quicklime Desiccant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

The global key manufacturers of Quicklime Desiccant include Clariant, Chunwang, Super Dry, Absortech, DingXing Industry, Shanghai Yixuan, YUEJI, Aquadry and FUJIGEL SANGYO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Quicklime Desiccant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Quicklime Desiccant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Quicklime Desiccant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

100-1000g

>1000g

Global Quicklime Desiccant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Quicklime Desiccant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clothing & Textile

Furniture & Home Furnishings

Electronics

Others

Global Quicklime Desiccant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Quicklime Desiccant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Quicklime Desiccant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Quicklime Desiccant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Quicklime Desiccant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Quicklime Desiccant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clariant

Chunwang

Super Dry

Absortech

DingXing Industry

Shanghai Yixuan

YUEJI

Aquadry

FUJIGEL SANGYO

SORBEAD India

Shenzhen Absorb King

