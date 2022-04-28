Quicklime Desiccant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Quicklime Desiccant in global, including the following market information:
Global Quicklime Desiccant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Quicklime Desiccant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Quicklime Desiccant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Quicklime Desiccant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
The global key manufacturers of Quicklime Desiccant include Clariant, Chunwang, Super Dry, Absortech, DingXing Industry, Shanghai Yixuan, YUEJI, Aquadry and FUJIGEL SANGYO, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Quicklime Desiccant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Quicklime Desiccant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Quicklime Desiccant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
100-1000g
>1000g
Global Quicklime Desiccant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Quicklime Desiccant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Clothing & Textile
Furniture & Home Furnishings
Electronics
Others
Global Quicklime Desiccant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Quicklime Desiccant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Quicklime Desiccant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Quicklime Desiccant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Quicklime Desiccant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Quicklime Desiccant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Clariant
Chunwang
Super Dry
Absortech
DingXing Industry
Shanghai Yixuan
YUEJI
Aquadry
FUJIGEL SANGYO
SORBEAD India
Shenzhen Absorb King
