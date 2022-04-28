Electronic Bracelet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Bracelet in global, including the following market information:
Global Electronic Bracelet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electronic Bracelet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electronic Bracelet companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electronic Bracelet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
With Screen Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electronic Bracelet include Fitbit, Garmin, Jawbone, Samsung Electronics, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Nike, LG and Huawei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electronic Bracelet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electronic Bracelet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Bracelet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
With Screen
Without Screen
Global Electronic Bracelet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Bracelet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Specialist Retailers
Factory Outlets
Online Stores
Other
Global Electronic Bracelet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electronic Bracelet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electronic Bracelet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electronic Bracelet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electronic Bracelet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electronic Bracelet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Fitbit
Garmin
Jawbone
Samsung Electronics
Xiaomi
Lenovo
Nike
LG
Huawei
Razer
Sony
Lifesense
