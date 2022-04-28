Medical N95 Mask Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical N95 Mask in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical N95 Mask Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical N95 Mask Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical N95 Mask companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical N95 Mask market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cup N95 Face-mask Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical N95 Mask include 3M, Honeywell, KOWA, Uvex, McKesson, MolnlyckeHealth, Halyard Healthcare, Hakugen and CM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical N95 Mask manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical N95 Mask Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical N95 Mask Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cup N95 Face-mask
Folding N95 Face-mask
Global Medical N95 Mask Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical N95 Mask Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals & Clinics
Home Care
Global Medical N95 Mask Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical N95 Mask Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical N95 Mask revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical N95 Mask revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical N95 Mask sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Medical N95 Mask sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Honeywell
KOWA
Uvex
McKesson
MolnlyckeHealth
Halyard Healthcare
Hakugen
CM
Shanghai Dasheng
Sinotextiles
Irema
