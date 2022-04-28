Automatic Infrared Thermometer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automatic Infrared Thermometer in global, including the following market information:

Global Automatic Infrared Thermometer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automatic Infrared Thermometer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Automatic Infrared Thermometer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automatic Infrared Thermometer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Portable Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automatic Infrared Thermometer include FLUKE, HealthSmart, Microlife, MEM, Phoenix Medical, American Diagnostic, Zumax Medical, Hill-Rom and Natus Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automatic Infrared Thermometer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automatic Infrared Thermometer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Infrared Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Portable Type

Online Type

Scanning Type

Global Automatic Infrared Thermometer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Infrared Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Medical

Manufacturing

Electricity

Others

Global Automatic Infrared Thermometer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Automatic Infrared Thermometer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automatic Infrared Thermometer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automatic Infrared Thermometer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automatic Infrared Thermometer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Automatic Infrared Thermometer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FLUKE

HealthSmart

Microlife

MEM

Phoenix Medical

American Diagnostic

Zumax Medical

Hill-Rom

Natus Medical

Tzron

KARKNEE

HOLDJOY

LumaSence

AMETEK Land

Optris

Chino

Omega

FLIR (EXTECH)

PCE Instruments

Trumeter

Testo

3M

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-automatic-infrared-thermometer-forecast-2022-2028-468

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-automatic-infrared-thermometer-forecast-2022-2028-468

Â