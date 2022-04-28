Canned Aquatic Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Canned Aquatic Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Canned Aquatic Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Canned Aquatic Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Canned Aquatic Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Canned Aquatic Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fish Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Canned Aquatic Products include Conagra Brands, Ayam Brand, Hormel Foods, B&G Food, Dongwon Industries, Rhodes Food Group, Bolton Group, Grupo Calvo and Kraft Heinz, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Canned Aquatic Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Canned Aquatic Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Canned Aquatic Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fish Type

Shellfish Type

Others

Global Canned Aquatic Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Canned Aquatic Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Global Canned Aquatic Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Canned Aquatic Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Canned Aquatic Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Canned Aquatic Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Canned Aquatic Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Canned Aquatic Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Conagra Brands

Ayam Brand

Hormel Foods

B&G Food

Dongwon Industries

Rhodes Food Group

Bolton Group

Grupo Calvo

Kraft Heinz

Thai Union Frozen Products

Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co.,Ltd.

Gulong

Zishan group

LEASUN FOOD company

Huanlejia

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-canned-aquatic-s-forecast-2022-2028-267

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/food-and-beverages/global-canned-aquatic-s-forecast-2022-2028-267

Â