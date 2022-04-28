Canned Aquatic Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Canned Aquatic Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Canned Aquatic Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Canned Aquatic Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Canned Aquatic Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Canned Aquatic Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fish Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Canned Aquatic Products include Conagra Brands, Ayam Brand, Hormel Foods, B&G Food, Dongwon Industries, Rhodes Food Group, Bolton Group, Grupo Calvo and Kraft Heinz, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Canned Aquatic Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Canned Aquatic Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Canned Aquatic Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Fish Type
Shellfish Type
Others
Global Canned Aquatic Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Canned Aquatic Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Retailers
Others
Global Canned Aquatic Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Canned Aquatic Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Canned Aquatic Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Canned Aquatic Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Canned Aquatic Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Canned Aquatic Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Conagra Brands
Ayam Brand
Hormel Foods
B&G Food
Dongwon Industries
Rhodes Food Group
Bolton Group
Grupo Calvo
Kraft Heinz
Thai Union Frozen Products
Shanghai Maling Aquarius Co.,Ltd.
Gulong
Zishan group
LEASUN FOOD company
Huanlejia
