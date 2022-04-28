International Chess Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of International Chess in global, including the following market information:
Global International Chess Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global International Chess Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five International Chess companies in 2021 (%)
The global International Chess market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wooden Chess Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of International Chess include The House of Staunton, ChessSUA, CNCHESS, ChessBaron, Shri Ganesh (India) International, Chessncrafts, Official Staunton, ABC-CHESS.com and Yiwu Linsai. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the International Chess manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global International Chess Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global International Chess Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wooden Chess
Glass Chess
Plastic Chess
Global International Chess Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global International Chess Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Professional Item
Home Entertainment
Others
Global International Chess Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global International Chess Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies International Chess revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies International Chess revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies International Chess sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies International Chess sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The House of Staunton
ChessSUA
CNCHESS
ChessBaron
Shri Ganesh (India) International
Chessncrafts
Official Staunton
ABC-CHESS.com
Yiwu Linsai
Â
Â