International Chess Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of International Chess in global, including the following market information:

Global International Chess Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global International Chess Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five International Chess companies in 2021 (%)

The global International Chess market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wooden Chess Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of International Chess include The House of Staunton, ChessSUA, CNCHESS, ChessBaron, Shri Ganesh (India) International, Chessncrafts, Official Staunton, ABC-CHESS.com and Yiwu Linsai. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the International Chess manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global International Chess Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global International Chess Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wooden Chess

Glass Chess

Plastic Chess

Global International Chess Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global International Chess Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Professional Item

Home Entertainment

Others

Global International Chess Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global International Chess Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies International Chess revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies International Chess revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies International Chess sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies International Chess sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

The House of Staunton

ChessSUA

CNCHESS

ChessBaron

Shri Ganesh (India) International

Chessncrafts

Official Staunton

ABC-CHESS.com

Yiwu Linsai

