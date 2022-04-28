Weather Service Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Weather Service in Global, including the following market information:
Global Weather Service Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Weather Service market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Decision Weather Service Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Weather Service include The Weather Company, Weathernews In., and Beijing Moji Fengyun Technology Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Weather Service companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Weather Service Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Weather Service Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Decision Weather Service
Public Weather Service
Professional Weather Service
Technology Service
Global Weather Service Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Weather Service Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture
Industry
Military
Personal Application
Others
Global Weather Service Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Weather Service Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Weather Service revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Weather Service revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
The Weather Company
Weathernews In.,
Beijing Moji Fengyun Technology Co., Ltd.
