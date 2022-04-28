Cooking Vegetable Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cooking Vegetable Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Cooking Vegetable Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cooking Vegetable Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Palm Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cooking Vegetable Oil include Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge North America, Richardson Oilseed, Carapelli Firenze, Cargill, ConAgra Foods, COFCO, Deoleo and Dow AgroSciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cooking Vegetable Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Palm Oil

Canola Oil

Coconut Oil

Soybean Oil

Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Supermarket

Departmental Store

Grocery

Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cooking Vegetable Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cooking Vegetable Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cooking Vegetable Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Cooking Vegetable Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Archer Daniels Midland

Bunge North America

Richardson Oilseed

Carapelli Firenze

Cargill

ConAgra Foods

COFCO

Deoleo

Dow AgroSciences

E.I. Du Pont De Nemours

Golden Agri-Resources

J-Oirumiruzu

IOI

Kuala Lumpur Kepong

Lam Soon

Marico

Oilseeds International

PT Astra Agro Lestari

Sime Darby Sdn

United Plantations

Wilmar International

