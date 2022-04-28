Cooking Vegetable Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cooking Vegetable Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Cooking Vegetable Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cooking Vegetable Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Palm Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cooking Vegetable Oil include Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge North America, Richardson Oilseed, Carapelli Firenze, Cargill, ConAgra Foods, COFCO, Deoleo and Dow AgroSciences, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cooking Vegetable Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Palm Oil
Canola Oil
Coconut Oil
Soybean Oil
Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Departmental Store
Grocery
Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cooking Vegetable Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cooking Vegetable Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cooking Vegetable Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cooking Vegetable Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Cooking Vegetable Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Archer Daniels Midland
Bunge North America
Richardson Oilseed
Carapelli Firenze
Cargill
ConAgra Foods
COFCO
Deoleo
Dow AgroSciences
E.I. Du Pont De Nemours
Golden Agri-Resources
J-Oirumiruzu
IOI
Kuala Lumpur Kepong
Lam Soon
Marico
Oilseeds International
PT Astra Agro Lestari
Sime Darby Sdn
United Plantations
Wilmar International
