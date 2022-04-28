Cone Beam Computer Tomography (CBCT) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cone Beam Computer Tomography (CBCT) in global, including the following market information:

Global Cone Beam Computer Tomography (CBCT) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cone Beam Computer Tomography (CBCT) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Cone Beam Computer Tomography (CBCT) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cone Beam Computer Tomography (CBCT) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Large FOV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cone Beam Computer Tomography (CBCT) include Danaher, Planmeca Group, Sirona, New Tom(Cefla), Carestream, VATECH, J.Morita, ASAHI and Villa, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cone Beam Computer Tomography (CBCT) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cone Beam Computer Tomography (CBCT) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cone Beam Computer Tomography (CBCT) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Large FOV

Medium FOV

Other (Small FOV, Custom Super FOV models, etc.)

Global Cone Beam Computer Tomography (CBCT) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cone Beam Computer Tomography (CBCT) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Routine Inspection

Clinical Diagnosis

Global Cone Beam Computer Tomography (CBCT) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Cone Beam Computer Tomography (CBCT) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cone Beam Computer Tomography (CBCT) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cone Beam Computer Tomography (CBCT) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cone Beam Computer Tomography (CBCT) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Cone Beam Computer Tomography (CBCT) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Danaher

Planmeca Group

Sirona

New Tom(Cefla)

Carestream

VATECH

J.Morita

ASAHI

Villa

Yoshida

Acteon

Meyer

LargeV

