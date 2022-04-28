Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Game Camera market was valued at 61.77 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.32% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A game camera, often referred to as trail camera, is a tough, motion-activated camera designed to take photos and videos of wildlife and security surveillance, and game camera is comprised of a motion detector and a digital camera. The motion detector uses passive infrared technology to sense movement and trigger the camera.The global game camera industry reached a production of approximately 422.89 K units in 2016, and is expected to reach 533.91 K units in 2021. The global largest market is North America. The market will reached a consumption volume of approximately 217.67 K Units in 2015, and the consumption volume share is 54.33%, and the secondary market is Europe, it will reached a consumption volume of 137.08 K Units in 2015, and the consumption volume share is 34.22%. There are major three classification of game camera in this report, pixel12MP game camera. Globally, the production share of each type of game camera is 23.51%, 58.66% and 17.83% in 2015. At present, the world`s large players are mainly concentrated in North America. The top three players are Prometheus Group, Vista Outdoor, and Wildgame Innovations respectively with global production market share as 17.71%, 13.09% and 14.72% in 2015. There are four major application of game camera in this report, entertainment, hunting, research and others. Globally, hunting is the largest application area, and reach a consumption volume of 207.01 K Units in 2015 with the 51.67% market share. The secondary application area is f research, it will reached a production of 73.79 K Units in 2015, and the consumption volume share is 18.42%.

By Market Verdors:

Prometheus Group

Vista Outdoor

Wildgame Innovations

Bgha Inc.

Moultrie

Reconyx

Spypoint

Cuddeback

GSM Outdoors

Bolymedia

By Types:

<8MP

8-12MP

>12MP

By Applications:

Entertainment

Hunting

Research

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

