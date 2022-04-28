Mobile Games APP Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Games APP in Global, including the following market information:

Global Mobile Games APP Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mobile Games APP market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

IOS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mobile Games APP include Tencent, Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, Ubisoft and Zynga, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mobile Games APP companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mobile Games APP Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Games APP Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

IOS

Android

Others

Global Mobile Games APP Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mobile Games APP Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mobile Phones

Tabelt

Global Mobile Games APP Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mobile Games APP Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mobile Games APP revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mobile Games APP revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tencent

Electronic Arts

Activision Blizzard

Nintendo

Ubisoft

Zynga

