Mobile Games APP Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Games APP in Global, including the following market information:
Global Mobile Games APP Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Games APP market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
IOS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Games APP include Tencent, Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, Ubisoft and Zynga, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Mobile Games APP companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Games APP Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Games APP Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
IOS
Android
Others
Global Mobile Games APP Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Games APP Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Mobile Phones
Tabelt
Global Mobile Games APP Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile Games APP Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mobile Games APP revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mobile Games APP revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tencent
Electronic Arts
Activision Blizzard
Nintendo
Ubisoft
Zynga
