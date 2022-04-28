Ethernet Switches and Routers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethernet Switches and Routers in global, including the following market information:

Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Ethernet Switches and Routers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ethernet Switches and Routers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ethernet Switches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ethernet Switches and Routers include Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Juniper Networks Inc. and New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ethernet Switches and Routers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ethernet Switches

Routers

Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Data Centers

Carrier Ethernet

Others

Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ethernet Switches and Routers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ethernet Switches and Routers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ethernet Switches and Routers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Ethernet Switches and Routers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arista Networks Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

