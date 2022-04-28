Ethernet Switches and Routers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ethernet Switches and Routers in global, including the following market information:
Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Ethernet Switches and Routers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ethernet Switches and Routers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ethernet Switches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ethernet Switches and Routers include Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Juniper Networks Inc. and New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Ethernet Switches and Routers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ethernet Switches
Routers
Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Data Centers
Carrier Ethernet
Others
Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Ethernet Switches and Routers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ethernet Switches and Routers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ethernet Switches and Routers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ethernet Switches and Routers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Ethernet Switches and Routers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arista Networks Inc.
Broadcom Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Dell Technologies Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.
Intel Corp.
Juniper Networks Inc.
New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
