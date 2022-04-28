x86 Server Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of x86 Server in Global, including the following market information:
Global x86 Server Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global x86 Server market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Purpose Server Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of x86 Server include HP, Dell, IBM, Oracle, Fujitsu, Cisco, NEC, SGI and Lenovo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the x86 Server companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global x86 Server Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global x86 Server Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
General Purpose Server
Dedicated Server
Global x86 Server Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global x86 Server Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Enterprise
Personal
Others
Global x86 Server Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global x86 Server Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies x86 Server revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies x86 Server revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
HP
Dell
IBM
Oracle
Fujitsu
Cisco
NEC
SGI
Lenovo
Huawei
Inspur
Power Leader
Sugon
ASUS
Gigabyte
Supermicro
MSI
Foxconn
Intel
ASRock
Mitac
EVGA
Biostar
Loongson
Giadatech
J&W Group
Â
Â