x86 Server Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of x86 Server in Global, including the following market information:

Global x86 Server Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global x86 Server market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Purpose Server Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of x86 Server include HP, Dell, IBM, Oracle, Fujitsu, Cisco, NEC, SGI and Lenovo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the x86 Server companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global x86 Server Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global x86 Server Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Purpose Server

Dedicated Server

Global x86 Server Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global x86 Server Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Enterprise

Personal

Others

Global x86 Server Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global x86 Server Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies x86 Server revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies x86 Server revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HP

Dell

IBM

Oracle

Fujitsu

Cisco

NEC

SGI

Lenovo

Huawei

Inspur

Power Leader

Sugon

ASUS

Gigabyte

Supermicro

MSI

Foxconn

Intel

ASRock

Mitac

EVGA

Biostar

Loongson

Giadatech

J&W Group

