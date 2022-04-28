VOCs Processing Facility Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of VOCs Processing Facility in global, including the following market information:

Global VOCs Processing Facility Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global VOCs Processing Facility Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five VOCs Processing Facility companies in 2021 (%)

The global VOCs Processing Facility market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Absorption Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of VOCs Processing Facility include Monroe Environmental Corporation, Evoqua Water Technologies, Tech Universal (UK) Ltd, Ecotech Chutes Pvt Ltd, Sydney Water, Royal Gulf, Mazzei Injector Company, LLC, California Carbon Co., Inc. and Big Fogg, Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the VOCs Processing Facility manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global VOCs Processing Facility Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global VOCs Processing Facility Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Absorption Equipment

Adsorption Equipment

Organic Waste Gas Combustion and Catalytic Purification Equipment

Global VOCs Processing Facility Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global VOCs Processing Facility Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation

Construction and Decoration Materials

Household Appliances

Others

Global VOCs Processing Facility Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global VOCs Processing Facility Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies VOCs Processing Facility revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies VOCs Processing Facility revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies VOCs Processing Facility sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies VOCs Processing Facility sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Monroe Environmental Corporation

Evoqua Water Technologies

Tech Universal (UK) Ltd

Ecotech Chutes Pvt Ltd

Sydney Water

Royal Gulf

Mazzei Injector Company, LLC

California Carbon Co., Inc.

Big Fogg, Inc

Integrity Municipal Systems

Douglas Products and Packaging

CaptiveAire

BryCoSystems

ERG

BioAir Solutions, LLC

EnviTec

Carbtrol Corp

ECOLO

McBerns

Nalco Water

