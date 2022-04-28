Stargazing Telescope Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Stargazing Telescope in global, including the following market information:
Global Stargazing Telescope Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Stargazing Telescope Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Stargazing Telescope companies in 2021 (%)
The global Stargazing Telescope market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Refracting Telescope Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Stargazing Telescope include Celestron, Meade, Vixen Optics, TAKAHASHI, ASTRO-PHYSICS, Bushnell, Bresser, ORION and Barska, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Stargazing Telescope manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Stargazing Telescope Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stargazing Telescope Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Refracting Telescope
Reflector Telescope
Catadioptric Telescope
Global Stargazing Telescope Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stargazing Telescope Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Amateur Astronomy Hobby (Enter-level Telescope)
Professional Research (Advanced Astronomical Telescope)
Others (Intermediate Level)
Global Stargazing Telescope Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Stargazing Telescope Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Stargazing Telescope revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Stargazing Telescope revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Stargazing Telescope sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Stargazing Telescope sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Celestron
Meade
Vixen Optics
TAKAHASHI
ASTRO-PHYSICS
Bushnell
Bresser
ORION
Barska
Sky Watcher
Bosma
SharpStar
Visionking
TianLang
