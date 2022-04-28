ECMO First Aid Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of ECMO First Aid Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global ECMO First Aid Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global ECMO First Aid Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five ECMO First Aid Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global ECMO First Aid Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

VA (Veno-Arterial) ECMO Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ECMO First Aid Equipment include Medtronic, Maquet Holding, Sorin Group, Xenios AG and ALung Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the ECMO First Aid Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ECMO First Aid Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ECMO First Aid Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

VA (Veno-Arterial) ECMO

VV (Veno-Venous) ECMO

Global ECMO First Aid Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ECMO First Aid Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Neonatal

Pediatric

Adult

Global ECMO First Aid Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global ECMO First Aid Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ECMO First Aid Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ECMO First Aid Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies ECMO First Aid Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies ECMO First Aid Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Maquet Holding

Sorin Group

Xenios AG

ALung Technologies

