Chlorine-containing Disinfectant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Chlorine-containing Disinfectant in global, including the following market information:

Global Chlorine-containing Disinfectant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Chlorine-containing Disinfectant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Chlorine-containing Disinfectant companies in 2021 (%)

The global Chlorine-containing Disinfectant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Chlorine-containing Disinfectant include STERIS Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser, Metrex, 3M, Cantel Medical Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Sealed Air, Veltek Associates and Whiteley, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Chlorine-containing Disinfectant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Chlorine-containing Disinfectant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Chlorine-containing Disinfectant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid Type

Spray Type

Wipe Type

Global Chlorine-containing Disinfectant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Chlorine-containing Disinfectant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital Use

Laboratories Use

In-house Use

Others

Global Chlorine-containing Disinfectant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Chlorine-containing Disinfectant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Chlorine-containing Disinfectant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Chlorine-containing Disinfectant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Chlorine-containing Disinfectant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Chlorine-containing Disinfectant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

STERIS Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser

Metrex

3M

Cantel Medical Corp

Johnson & Johnson

Sealed Air

Veltek Associates

Whiteley

Crystel

Pal International

Kimberly-Clark

LK

Lionser

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-chlorinecontaining-disinfectant-forecast-2022-2028-809

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-chlorinecontaining-disinfectant-forecast-2022-2028-809

Â