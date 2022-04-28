Chlorine-containing Disinfectant Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chlorine-containing Disinfectant in global, including the following market information:
Global Chlorine-containing Disinfectant Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Chlorine-containing Disinfectant Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Chlorine-containing Disinfectant companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chlorine-containing Disinfectant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chlorine-containing Disinfectant include STERIS Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser, Metrex, 3M, Cantel Medical Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Sealed Air, Veltek Associates and Whiteley, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Chlorine-containing Disinfectant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chlorine-containing Disinfectant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Chlorine-containing Disinfectant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid Type
Spray Type
Wipe Type
Global Chlorine-containing Disinfectant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Chlorine-containing Disinfectant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospital Use
Laboratories Use
In-house Use
Others
Global Chlorine-containing Disinfectant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Chlorine-containing Disinfectant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Chlorine-containing Disinfectant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Chlorine-containing Disinfectant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Chlorine-containing Disinfectant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Chlorine-containing Disinfectant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
STERIS Corporation
Reckitt Benckiser
Metrex
3M
Cantel Medical Corp
Johnson & Johnson
Sealed Air
Veltek Associates
Whiteley
Crystel
Pal International
Kimberly-Clark
LK
Lionser
Â
Â