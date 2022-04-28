Nucleic Acid Detection Reagents Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nucleic Acid Detection Reagents in global, including the following market information:
Global Nucleic Acid Detection Reagents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nucleic Acid Detection Reagents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Nucleic Acid Detection Reagents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nucleic Acid Detection Reagents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nucleic Acid Detection Reagents include Thermo Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich, AltaBioscience, Roche, GE Healthcare, BGI, Enzo Life Sciences, TRUPCR and Promega Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nucleic Acid Detection Reagents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nucleic Acid Detection Reagents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nucleic Acid Detection Reagents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Ligase Chain Reaction (LCR)
Global Nucleic Acid Detection Reagents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nucleic Acid Detection Reagents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Disease Detection (New Coronavirus/H1N1/Ebola Virus etc)
Meat Speciation Testing
Food and Drink Field
Others
Global Nucleic Acid Detection Reagents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Nucleic Acid Detection Reagents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nucleic Acid Detection Reagents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nucleic Acid Detection Reagents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nucleic Acid Detection Reagents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Nucleic Acid Detection Reagents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thermo Scientific
Sigma-Aldrich
AltaBioscience
Roche
GE Healthcare
BGI
Enzo Life Sciences
TRUPCR
Promega Corporation
Eiken Chemical
Vazyme Biotech Co
Maccura
