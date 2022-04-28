Personal Identity Management System Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Identity Management System Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Personal Identity Management System Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Personal Identity Management System Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Access Control Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Personal Identity Management System Software include IBM Corporation, VMware, Broadcom, Microsoft, Oracle, OneLogin, Centrify, Sailpoint and Accenture, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Personal Identity Management System Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Personal Identity Management System Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Personal Identity Management System Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Access Control
Content Management
Global Personal Identity Management System Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Personal Identity Management System Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Government
Retail
Healthcare and Life sciences
Education
Global Personal Identity Management System Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Personal Identity Management System Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Personal Identity Management System Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Personal Identity Management System Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
IBM Corporation
VMware
Broadcom
Microsoft
Oracle
OneLogin
Centrify
Sailpoint
Accenture
Deloitte
Ernst & Young
