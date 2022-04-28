Physiotherapy Supplies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Physiotherapy Supplies in global, including the following market information:
Global Physiotherapy Supplies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Physiotherapy Supplies Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Physiotherapy Supplies companies in 2021 (%)
The global Physiotherapy Supplies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Physiotherapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Physiotherapy Supplies include BTL, DJO Global, Enraf-Nonius, Patterson Medical, Algeo, Accord Medical Products, Biotech India, Dynatronics and EMS Physio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Physiotherapy Supplies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Physiotherapy Supplies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Physiotherapy Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Physiotherapy
Hyperthermia Instrument
Microwave Therapy Instrument
Global Physiotherapy Supplies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Physiotherapy Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Family
Office
Hospitals and Clinics
Global Physiotherapy Supplies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Physiotherapy Supplies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Physiotherapy Supplies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Physiotherapy Supplies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Physiotherapy Supplies sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Physiotherapy Supplies sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BTL
DJO Global
Enraf-Nonius
Patterson Medical
Algeo
Accord Medical Products
Biotech India
Dynatronics
EMS Physio
GymnaUniphy
HMS
