Physiotherapy Supplies Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Physiotherapy Supplies in global, including the following market information:

Global Physiotherapy Supplies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Physiotherapy Supplies Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Physiotherapy Supplies companies in 2021 (%)

The global Physiotherapy Supplies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Physiotherapy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Physiotherapy Supplies include BTL, DJO Global, Enraf-Nonius, Patterson Medical, Algeo, Accord Medical Products, Biotech India, Dynatronics and EMS Physio, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Physiotherapy Supplies manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Physiotherapy Supplies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Physiotherapy Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Physiotherapy

Hyperthermia Instrument

Microwave Therapy Instrument

Global Physiotherapy Supplies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Physiotherapy Supplies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Family

Office

Hospitals and Clinics

Global Physiotherapy Supplies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Physiotherapy Supplies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Physiotherapy Supplies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Physiotherapy Supplies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Physiotherapy Supplies sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Physiotherapy Supplies sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BTL

DJO Global

Enraf-Nonius

Patterson Medical

Algeo

Accord Medical Products

Biotech India

Dynatronics

EMS Physio

GymnaUniphy

HMS

