Artificial Bone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Bone in global, including the following market information:
Global Artificial Bone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Artificial Bone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Artificial Bone companies in 2021 (%)
The global Artificial Bone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ceramics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Artificial Bone include AlloSource, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc., Zimmer Biomet and Baxter Healthcare Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Bone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Artificial Bone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Artificial Bone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ceramics
Composite
Polymer
Hydroxyapatite
Others
Global Artificial Bone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Artificial Bone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Research Organizations
Global Artificial Bone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Artificial Bone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Artificial Bone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Artificial Bone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Artificial Bone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Artificial Bone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AlloSource, Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Integra LifeSciences Corporation
NuVasive, Inc.
Stryker Corporation
Wright Medical Group N.V.
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.
Zimmer Biomet
Baxter Healthcare Corporation
Medtronic plc
