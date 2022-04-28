Artificial Bone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Artificial Bone in global, including the following market information:

Global Artificial Bone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Artificial Bone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Artificial Bone companies in 2021 (%)

The global Artificial Bone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ceramics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Artificial Bone include AlloSource, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, NuVasive, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Group N.V., Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc., Zimmer Biomet and Baxter Healthcare Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Artificial Bone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Artificial Bone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artificial Bone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ceramics

Composite

Polymer

Hydroxyapatite

Others

Global Artificial Bone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artificial Bone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Research Organizations

Global Artificial Bone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Artificial Bone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Artificial Bone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Artificial Bone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Artificial Bone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Artificial Bone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AlloSource, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

NuVasive, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

Medtronic plc

