Orthopedic Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Orthopedic Equipment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Orthopedic Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Orthopedic Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Orthopedic Knife Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Orthopedic Equipment include DJO Global, Ottobock, Ossur, DeRoyal Industries, Medi, Breg, Thuasne, ORTEC and Aspen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Orthopedic Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Orthopedic Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Orthopedic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Orthopedic Knife

Orthopedic Scissors

Orthopedic Forceps

Orthopedic Hook

Orthopedic Needle

Orthopedic Scraper

Orthopedic Cone

Others

Global Orthopedic Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Orthopedic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Spine Orthopedics

Joint Replacement

Wound Repair

Biomaterials

Global Orthopedic Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Orthopedic Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Orthopedic Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Orthopedic Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DJO Global

Ottobock

Ossur

DeRoyal Industries

Medi

Breg

Thuasne

ORTEC

Aspen

Adhenor

Rcai

Huici Medical

Nakamura Brace

CSJBJZ

WuHan JiShi

